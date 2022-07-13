The fraud case of five former Transnet executives, including former Group Chief Executive Siyabonga Gama, is expected to resume in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg Wednesday morning.

Gama together with former Acting Group Chief Financial Officer Garry Pita, former Group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy, are all out on bail.

They are accused of contravention of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Businessman Kuben Moodley, who was arrested in September last year, will join the suspects in the dock.