The 55-year old man who is accused of defrauding Eskom and evading prosecution for almost 10 years has been arrested in the Western Cape.

Patrick Jones is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving more than R14-million.

He is expected to appear in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi says they had to issue a warrant of arrest to get Jones.

“The suspect was phoned and notified that the is a matter against him but he didn’t want to come until warrant of arrest was issued and he was chased and arrested in Western Cape. So yesterday, he appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody. The case is postponed to the 13th of September to be joined with the other group and also he will be requesting for bail.”