The case against former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed.

The fraud and corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma and his co-accused, arms manufacturer Thales, has been postponed to 8 December.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the matter was initially set to continue in the Pietermaritzburg High Court but was postponed as agreed to by all parties.

Thales is expected to file an application for a review of the reinstatement of charges. The state is also expected to provide Thales with transcripts of audio recordings that the state intends to use during the trial.

The postponement was also granted to allow the parties to get clarity on international travel. “By agreement, all parties have committed to the provisional postponement of the matter for the resolution of pre-trial issues. The matter has been postponed to the 8th of December 2020,” says NPA Spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara.

‘Discontentment’

On Monday the JG Zuma Foundation released a statement, with the former President expressing his discontent with the NPA. He was accusing the prosecution of non-readiness to proceed with his trial.

The Foundation lays the blame on the State, saying the NPA is delaying Zuma from having his day in court. At the previous hearing in June, the State and Zuma’s counsel had argued over the trial date.

The State had indicated that it wanted the trial to be set for February 2021 to manage outstanding issues.

However, Zuma’s legal team objected, saying they were ready to proceed with the trial in October this year.