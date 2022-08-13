A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary General, Godrich Gardee. The suspect was reportedly arrested in Gauteng.

The three other suspects Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama were arrested in May for the murder of Gardee. They are facing charges of murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

King Mswati III accused

Godrich Gardee has accused King Mswati III of Eswatini of orchestrating the kidnap, rape and brutal murder of his daughter Hillary Gardee.

Gardee believes King Mswati was angered by the protests held by the party held back in April which saw four borders with Eswatini being shut down for more than six hours.

Gardee alleges the King of Eswatini allegedly unleashed his foreign intelligence services with a robbery decoy resulting in the death of his daughter, Hillary.

Eswatini Government Spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo refused to comment on the allegations.

“We will not dignify these allegations with a response. These claims have no truth in them.”

EFF’s Godrich Gardee accuses King Mswati of ordering the murder of his daughter