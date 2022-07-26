The bail application of one of the men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee is expected to resume at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Sipho Mkhatshwa and his two accused Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

On Monday, Mkhatshwa told the court that he was not in Mbombela when Gardee was killed but in Malelane.

He presented a bank statement to support his claim.

His spouse Zandile Magagula also took the stand in support of his application.

Gardee’s body, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee, was found dumped near a timber plantation outside Mbombela in April.

More witnesses are expected to be called when the bail application resumes.

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearances: