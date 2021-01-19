Four students from the Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive Campus at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape have been convicted of the murder of a final year medical student in 2017.

Lwando Mantshontsho was stabbed multiple times in his room at the university’s student residence during a brawl.

The four students were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

NPA regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali says sentencing will commence on February 19, 2021.

“Four of the five students charged with the 2017 murder of Walter Sisulu University medical student Lwando Mantshontsho were convicted by the Mthatha High Court. Siphesihle Mafungwa, Yanga Mxokozeli, Pilani Danca and Lwakhe Matakane were all found guilty on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, a count of housebreaking and a count of malicious damage to property. The fifth accused Sandile Khango was only convicted on a charge of malicious damage to property,” explains Tyali.