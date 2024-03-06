Four people being questioned for Joslin Smith’s disappearance: Police

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police say four people, two men and two women, are being questioned in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith from Saldanha on the West Coast.

The grade one learner went missing on February 19.

Her mother reported her missing after returning from work and couldn’t find the little girl.

Police say the child was left in the care of the mother’s boyfriend.

A massive search operation involving various police units, the navy, and community members has been underway for the past two weeks.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says arrests can be expected.

“The four are between the ages of 26 and 34. It is envisaged that with the process being undertaken that light will be shed as to what happened to the six-year-old girl. With the investigation unfolding, arrests are on the cards.”

#sapsWC Western Cape detectives are currently questioning four individuals, two men and two women, as part of an extensive investigation into the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith from Diazville in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast. NPhttps://t.co/udCNnyRGOb pic.twitter.com/uHiE5Vco8c — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit has criticised how Smith’s case is being handled.

The founder of the unit, Candice van der Rheede, says there is so much interference and distractions in the case and the main objective has been lost.

Van der Rheede elaborates in the video below: