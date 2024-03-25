Suspect arrested for Joslin Smith’s disappearance to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The fourth person charged with six-year old Joslin Smith’s disappearance is expected to make another appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court in the Western Cape today.

Thirty two-year-old Lourentia Lombard was remanded in custody last week when her case was postponed for bail information to be acquired.

Lombard has requested legal aid.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail.

Lombard and the other accused face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping.

The state indicated that Lourentia Lombaard has made a confession linking her to the missing child.

Joslin, a grade one learner, has still not been found after she went missing from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha on West Coast over a month ago.

Her mother, Kelly Smith, and two other co-accused have abandoned bail.

They remain in custody until their next court appearance in May.

The video below is reporting more on the story