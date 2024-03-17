Another suspect arrested in Joslin Smith’s disappearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 32-year-old year old woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay.

The search for the little girl, however, continues.

The grade 1 learner went missing from her house in the Middelpos informal settlement almost a month ago.

The latest suspect is expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This after police earlier said more people were taken in for questioning as part of the investigation. Last week, three accused, including the child’s mother appeared in court.

Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have abandoned bail and will remain in custody until their next court appearance.