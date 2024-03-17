Investigation continues for missing Joslin Smith

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police say the search for six-year-old Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay continues, as people have been taken in for questioning.

The child went missing from her house in the Middelpos informal settlement almost a month ago.

Three accused, including her mother, appeared in court recently.

Raquel (Kelly) Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have abandoned their bail application at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court and will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Charges against a fourth person that was arrested have since been withdrawn.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says people being taken in for questioning forms part of the investigation process.

“Be advised that this is normal practice that during such intricate investigations, people of interest will be taken in for questioning or will be interviewed with the aim to solve such a case. As such, in the interest of solving this case and finding justice for Joslin, we cannot disclose operational detail and give a blow to blow account as the investigation into finding Joslin unfolds as this can potentially jeopardise ongoing investigations.”

Joslin Smith | Three suspects abandon bail: