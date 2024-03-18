NPA to oppose bail of fourth accused in Joslin Smith case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail, should an application be brought in the next court appearance of the fourth accused in the case relating to the disappearance of six-year-old, Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

Lourentia Lombaard was arrested over the weekend and appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Authorities continue to search for the Grade 1 learner, who went missing from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement almost a month ago.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says, “Lourentia Lombaard appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court this morning. The 31-year-old woman is charged with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. She is charged in connection with the disappearance “of Joslin Smith. Her case has been postponed until 25 March 2024 for bail information.”

Last week, three accused, including the child’s mother, appeared in court.

Kelly Smith, and her co-accused abandoned bail and will remain in custody until their next court appearance in May.

VIDEO: Mother and co-accused appear in court over missing six-year-old:



Additional reporting by Berenice Moss.