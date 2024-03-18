sabc-plus-logo

A woman to appear in court in connection with Joslin Smith case

Investigation continues.
  • Accused in Joslin Smith's disappearance appear before the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape on March 13, 2024.
A 32-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s court today, in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay.

The woman was arrested over the weekend. The search for the little girl continues.

The Grade 1 learner went missing from her house in the Middelpos informal settlement almost a month ago.

Last week, three accused, including the child’s mother appeared in court. Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn abandoned bail and will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Police yesterday said that more people were taken in for questioning as part of the investigation.

Joslin Smith | Last week three suspects abandoned their bail application:

