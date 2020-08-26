File Image: Minister Mbalula says air travel is crucial to efforts to gradually resume economic activity.

Four more airports have been opened for domestic travel under eased COVID-19 lockdown Level 2 restrictions. This was announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a press conference held on Tuesday.

The new regulations and directions follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncement of opening the economy and moving to Level 2 of the government’s risk-adjusted approach.

Mbalula said: “Air travel is crucial to our efforts to gradually resume economic activity. In reopening our airspace, we have put protocols in place to determine the state of readiness for our airports to resume operations in a phased manner.”

The process will be managed by the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with safety and health measures.

The four airports are:

Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape

Hoedspruit Airport in Limpopo

Phalaborwa Airport in Limpopo

Margate Airport in KwaZulu-Natal

Fourteen other airports were opened for domestic travel in July. They are:

Bram Fischer International Airport

Cape Town International Airport

East London Airport

George Airport

Kimberly Airport

King Shaka International Airport

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Lanseria International Airport

OR Tambo International Airport

Pietermaritzburg Airport

Port Elizabeth International Airport

Richards Bay Airport

Skukuza Airport

Upington International Airport

International air travel for leisure remains prohibited in Alert Level 2.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announces new COVID-19 regulations related to the sector: