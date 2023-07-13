Four people have been killed in a multiple vehicle pile-up on the N12 toll road between Emalahleni and Ogies in Mpumalanga.

Three of the deceased were occupants of one of the vehicles.

The provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says preliminary investigations suggest that poor visibility is the cause of the crash. Moeti says emergency personnel and law enforcement officers are at the scene.

“The collisions are largely attributable to the ongoing misty conditions that are currently prevailing there. There are several vehicles that have been involved in these multiple collisions. They include articulated trucks, sedans, and light delivery vehicles. Motorists travelling on that part of the road are encouraged to switch their headlamps on, to increase following distance and to also reduce speed.”