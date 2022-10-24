Seven people were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and truck on the R50 road between Leandra and Standerton in Mpumalanga.

It is believed that the truck was transporting coal from Standerton to Leandra while the minibus taxi was travelling from a church meeting in KwaZulu-Natal to Devon when the crash happened on Sunday night.

The driver of the minibus taxi and five women are among the people who died. Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Mmusi says, “At the time of the crash the truck was conveying coal from Standerton to Leandra while the minibus taxi was believed to be transporting passengers from a church meeting in KwaZulu-Natal to Devon. Although the investigation is already under way, reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out.”

Mpumalamga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and also wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.