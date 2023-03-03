The case of the 38-year old man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Barberton, Mpumalanga has been postponed to next week, for the appointment of a legal representative.

Veli Thwala appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court. He allegedly killed his girlfriend and put her body in a bag.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says the matter has been postponed to Tuesday

”Due to the seriousness of the offence the accused is charged with which is related to gender based violence, the state will oppose bail. What does that means, it means that the accused must prove to the court that there are exceptional circumstances which permit his release on bail,” says Nyuswa.