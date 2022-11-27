On Sunday, six people were killed in a car crash on the N4 Toll road between Middelburg and eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

According to Moeti Mmusi, a spokesperson for the provincial Community Safety, Security, and Liaison department, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road.

Mmusi has called on motorists to drive with caution. “All six occupants, the driver and five passengers, died at the scene on impact, deceased include five males and one female, the cause of the tragic incident is now the subject of the investigation. However, it is suspected that fatigue may have been the cause.”

Meanwhile, in Polokwane, two men were killed, and two others were left injured when a light motor vehicle crashed into the side of another on Dendron Road, approximately 60km outside Polokwane.

ER24 and another service arrived on the scene to find two wrecked vehicles on the side of the road. On closer inspection, medics found two men, one in each vehicle, lying motionless. Two other men were seated outside the cars.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the two men inside the cars had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

The two other men were found to be in severe condition. The men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, two people have been injured in a crash on the M4 near the Virginia off-ramp in Durban. It is believed that a light motor vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Medi Response paramedic spokesperson Paul Herbst says upon arrival paramedics found two persons trapped in the vehicle.

“Upon the arrival of our unit, it was established that a light motor vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree causing 2 persons to become severely entrapped in the vehicle.

“Paramedics and rescue crews worked to extricate the severely entrapped persons from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life,”

Herbst says both patients were in critical condition and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby facility for further required care.