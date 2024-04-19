Families of eight Limpopo crash victims devastated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The families of the eight people, who died in a road crash yesterday on the R555 road near Steelpoort, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, say they are shattered.

The Transport Department has cited alleged negligence as the cause of the crash.

It is alleged that the bus was overtaking at an unsafe spot when it hit a truck carrying workers and overturned.

The crash that killed five men and three women between Ga-Malekane and Steelpoort has left families in disbelief. The deceased were going to work at a local brick company in the early hours of the morning.

The bus was unsafely overtaking, when it hit the truck on the side. All eight in the truck died on the scene after being thrown out of the vehicle. Six from the truck and 16 from the bus, including both drivers, were injured.

They were taken to Dilokong Hospital, with minor to serious injuries.

“I lost my daughter Maria in this accident. I was not expecting this. I had hope for her future prospects but what can I do? What has happened, has happened,” says Petros Matjila.

Her sister, Caroline Matjila says she is heartbroken.

“My sister lost her life so abruptly. She has left behind two children and we don’t even know how we are going to fend for them.”

Community leader, Jack Dikotope, has called on the government to improve the state of the road. Dikotope says many fatal accidents have happened on the road.

“We request Sanral to at least improve our road, the R555 just like R37 to a four lanes road because maybe it will assist in terms of the traffic in the morning and afternoon when people go to work and after work.”

Transport spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, says suspected negligence is the cause of the accident.

The families have called on the municipality to assist with funeral arrangements. Both Sekhukhune District Mayor, Minah Bahula, and Fetakgomo-Tubatse Mayor, Eddie Maila, have met with the deceased’s families to offer condolences and support.