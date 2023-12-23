Four lives lost in another crash in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four people have lost their lives following another crash in Mpumalanga. The accident happened on the R23 between Val and Standerton.

This after a minibus and a sedan collided head on. The deceased include three adults and one child. The driver of the taxi and one passenger in the sedan have been seriously injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that nine people have been killed in two separate crashes in the past 24 hours in Mpumalanga.

In the first one, the driver and a passenger were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the N4 toll road near Vosman.

In the second crash, six people were killed and one seriously injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned on the R38 road between Barberton and Manzana.

Meanwhile, travelers at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, crossing to Mozambique are pleading with the officials to fast track the services.

This as a number of travelers crossing to Mozambique has increased in the past few days. Some of the travelers claim to have spent the night on traffic waiting to cross the border. By this morning, a long queue of traffic had formed leading to the border gate.

Most are workers travelling from South Africa to Mozambique to spend the Christmas holidays with their families while others are holidaymakers.