The former Tshwane executive mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.

He is facing fraud and perjury charges after he allegedly presented false documents to the council in March this year, leading to his immediate resignation as Mayor and Congress of the People (COPE) councillor respectively.

The documents are related to Makwarela’s 2016 insolvency status.

The Constitution doesn’t permit anyone with an insolvency status to occupy public office.

He handed himself to the Hawks last month.

Makwarela could face an R1.4 million restitution order for his time as a PR councillor, speaker, and mayor.

He is out on bail of R10 000.

Lumka Mahanjana of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) previously stated that the charges are very serious given the amount of money he was paid during his brief tenure as mayor, speaker, and former COPE and PR councillor.

Here is a video of NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana on the matter:

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale has denied any political interference in their investigations.

“The Hawks have been investigating without fear of favour. But the investigation is currently regarding the origin of the said certificate.”