Former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu says he welcomes the province’s decision to recall him as the MEC.

On Thursday, the newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced her new provincial government executive committee, which did not include Mshengu and former MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works in KwaZulu-Natal, Jomo Sibiya.

Mshengu says his removal has nothing to do with perceived factional battles in the province.

“I don’t believe that the leadership that we have can really descend to such a lowest level of taking some of us out on the basis of the recent contracts. I have a strong belief that they considered a number of factors which in their collective view are in the interest of government, the ANC and the people of KZN. Hence the reconstitution of the executive council. As a result I leave this position with no difficulties,” explains Mshengu.

Meanwhile, former premier Sihle Zikalala has been appointed as the Co-operative Governance MEC.

Peggy Nkonyeni moves from Transport to Finance, and Sipho Hlomuka moves from Co-operative Governance to Transport.

The others are new ANC provincial executive council member Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba for Human Settlements, Mbali Fraser for Education, and Amanda Bani-Mapena for Sports, Art and Culture.

