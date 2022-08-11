KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has appointed four new MECs to the provincial government’s executive council.

They include the new ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, who will take up the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The others are new ANC provincial executive council member Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba for Human Settlements, Mbali Fraser for Education, and Amanda Bani-Mapena for Sports, Art and Culture.

The former premier, Sihle Zikalala has been appointed the Co-operative Governance MEC.

Peggy Nkonyeni moves from Transport to Finance, and Sipho Hlomuka moves from Co-operative Governance to Transport.

Dube-Ncube says, “We have a number of MECs who already have been in the executive council and together as a team we have been given that responsibility to lead. And once again we want to thank our former premier, especially MEC Zikakala – as well as all the outgoing MECs and the various categories of staff and we wish to salute them for their contribution in creating a stronger province.”

KZN PREMIER NOMUSA DUBE-NCUBE ANNOUNCES THE NEW PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL https://t.co/y1wJbcF0e8 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 11, 2022

Earlier, two KwaZulu-Natal MECs indicated that they are leaving their portfolios.

They sent out statements which caused the delay of Dube-Ncube’s media briefing on the reshuffle of the provincial government’s executive committee.

The two MECs are Kwazi Mshengu for Education and Jomo Sibiya for Human Settlements.

This comes after the Economic Development MEC Ravi Pillay resigned ahead of the provincial legislature’s election of a premier on Wednesday.

The changes in the provincial government leadership come after former Premier Sihle Zikalala was voted out as ANC provincial chairperson at the elective conference last month.

Additional reporting by Dries Liebenberg.