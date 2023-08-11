A former cellphone analyst has been called to the stand at the High Court in Pretoria.

Elphus Moshoana is a former police officer who received six cellphones which belonged to those who were present when Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was killed in 2014 while he was at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Elphus Moshoana a former SAPS cellphone analyst with 15 years’ experience. He says he received sealed cellphones on the 27th of October 2014 in exhibit bags that belonged to the witnesses who were inside the Khumalo home.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | New state witness to take the stand today:

He was called to download data from all the phones including one that belonged to Meyiwa. Moshoana says only Longwe Thwala and Tumelo Madlala provided their cellphone pins.

He however says he couldn’t download any data from the deceased’s phone as it required a pin.

Moshoana says he didn’t analyse any of the downloaded information as he needed to hand it over to the new investigation team.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 11 August 2023: