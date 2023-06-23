President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the request that the funeral of former acting Bapedi King, Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune be declared as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category two.

Sekhukhune, affectionately known as KK, passed away after a long illness last week at the age of 78.

He was a regent for the Bapedi kingdom from 1978.

Following lengthy court battles over the Bapedi kingship, the Constitutional Court formally recognised the King Thulare Victor Thulare as the Bapedi king.

Ramaphosa has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the Limpopo Province on the day of the funeral. This is a sign of respect for the Bapedi kingship.

Regulations require that no other flags should be displayed when the National Flag is flown at half-mast.

K K Sekhukhune is survived by two wives and nine children.

A memorial service to remember the fallen acting king will be held on Saturday. He will be buried next week. -Reporting by Ntwanano Vuma