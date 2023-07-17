The five accused in the murder of six people in Kwanobuhle in Kariega in the Eastern Cape will be back in the local magistrate’s court on Thursday. They made a brief court appearance this morning.

The aim of the postponement is to allow the accused to consult their legal representative. The men are facing six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

They were arrested last week in connection with a shooting incident at a house in Kwanobuhle last Tuesday. Four other people were wounded. The case has also been moved from the Kwanobuhle to the Kariega Magistrate’s Court.

The victims aged between 25 and 35 died in a hail of bullets. Police spokesperson Pricilla Naidu says the motive could be drug related.

VIDEO: Eastern Cape police confirm six people shot dead in KwaNobuhle: