Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of six people in KwaNobuhle township, Kariega, Eastern Cape.

The Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says an investigation led to the arrest of the suspects, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Four people were wounded in the shooting incident which happened on Tuesday night. Naidu says the suspects are facing six murder charges.

“They are detained on charges of six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The suspects are expected to appear at the Kwanobuhle Magistrates court soon. (The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape) Lt-Gen (Nomthetheleli) Mene has hailed the breakthrough a success and commented that, ‘the task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders’.”