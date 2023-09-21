Police in the Eastern Cape believe they have made a breakthrough in connection with a suspected robbery syndicate which operates nationally. This follows the arrest of ten suspects linked to a jewellery store robbery in Gqeberha.

The suspects were arrested in Cradock, 250 km away from where the robbery took place yesterday.

Provincial police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says the suspects are part of a syndicate linked to robberies in Gauteng, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 11:00, 10 suspects entered the jewellery store in a mall in Sherwood. The staff were pointed at with firearms, and jewellery estimated to be R1 million was taken. No one was injured during the incident. The 10 suspects are detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and possession of suspected stolen property. Detectives are busy investigating their involvement in the jewellery heist. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. The suspects, aged between 24 and 37 years old, are expected to appear in the Cradock magistrate’s court soon.”

#sapsEC PC, Lt Gen Mene commends multi-disciplinary team’s swift action that has led to the arrest of 10 suspects involved in a brazen robbery at a jewellery store in Gqeberha yesterday morning. Stolen property and firearms recovered. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/hoKK4UFpAv pic.twitter.com/NcVskkSrke — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2023