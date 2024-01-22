Suspects in Edendale family tragedy appear in Pietermaritzburg court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects – Philani Shezi and Siphesihle Xulu – have appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. This comes after five people from the same family were found dead in Edendale in Pietermaritzburg last week.

39-year-old Philani Shezi and Siphesihle Xulu who is 24-year-old have appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, each facing five counts of murder and another one of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police say Shezi will make a formal bail application next month. Xulu has meanwhile abandoned his bail application.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has applauded the investigating team for a swift breakthrough and has ordered that intensive investigations must still be conducted to ensure that the suspects receive the sentence befitting their heinous act.