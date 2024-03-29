Four murder suspects fatally wounded in shootout in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four wanted murder suspects have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were wanted for various crimes including the murder of a man in Cato Crest in the past week.

Netshiunda says police were following up on information that the suspects were renting a room in Cato Crest, when they came under fire.

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by the bullet resistant vest when the suspects shot at him. The police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects. The suspects are also believed to have fled the Inanda area after realising that the police were on their trail.”

