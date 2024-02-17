Four suspected murderers killed during police shootout in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four men suspected to be behind the murders of a 48-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter who were found at Emachobeni in Inanda, north of Durban, have been killed in a shootout with police.

Police say the suspects were believed to be on their way to perform cleansing rituals at Mpophomeni when officers caught up with them.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda,”The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted in the Eskebheni area in uMzinyathi and police signaled for the driver of the vehicle to stop. The occupants of the vehicle responded by firing shots at the police officers and the tactically ready police officers returned fire. After the shootout, all four occupants of the vehicle were fatally wounded. Three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.”