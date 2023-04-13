Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, has been booked in at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

However, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana is being taken to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court where she will be charged.

The fugitives were returned to South Africa early this morning after their arrest in Tanzania last Friday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State last May.

The police and correctional services ministers are expected to give an update this morning on the saga.

SABC International Editor Sophie Mokoena reports from outside the Kgosi Mampuru prison: