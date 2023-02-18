Two women and a man, believed to be part of a housebreaking syndicate from Hammanskraal, have been sentenced to at least seven years behind bars each by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Modesty Chauke, Thalitha Ngwenya and Nicholas Mthimunye targeted residents of Centurion, south of Pretoria, they stole laptops, television sets and jewellery.

National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana says, “The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court sentenced two females and male who run a house-breaking syndicate in Pretoria to 23 years direct imprisonment collectively…”

“They were convicted for housebreaking with intent to steal. The three have previous convictions of housebreaking and robbery…” says Mahanjana.

The NPÁ welcomes the sentence and hopes this sentence will send a message that a “career in crime does not get rewarded by the justice system.” adds Mahanjana.