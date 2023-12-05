Five suspects arrested in connection with Diepsloot murders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have arrested five suspects for murder following the deaths of seven people who were tortured and burned to death by a suspected vigilante group in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says that one of the suspects was identified by an eyewitness, and he later led police to four more suspects.

“All five suspects aged between 30 and 38 are expected to appear before Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 06 December 2023,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“More arrests are expected as police investigation continues.”

The killings have been condemned by the community, who have called for the police to do more to keep them safe seeing the rise in alleged vigilante killings.

Suspected vigilantism in Diepsloot: Dr Trevor Ngwane

