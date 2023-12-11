Five arrested for eThekwini cable theft worth R750 000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested five suspects in two separate cases on charges of possession of R750 million worth of stolen copper cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says three suspects were arrested at the weekend at a house in Montclair, in the south of Durban. He says detectives found four sealed wooden drums of cable, as well as 11 rolls of a different type of copper cable, at the house.

These cables are valued at a quarter of a million rand. The other suspects were arrested last Wednesday at Umgababa. Mhlongo says investigations are continuing, and further arrests are not ruled out.

“Three suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today following their arrest by Hawks members from Durban’s Serious Organised Crime on Saturday when they were found in one of the houses in Montclair with copper cables with a street value of R250 000. That copper cable cable was positively identified by the eThekwini municipality officials.”