KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane- Zulu has warned of a Pink Eye infection outbreak in the eThekwini Metro.

At least 161 cases of Pink Eye have been confirmed in various parts of eThekwini District since the 26th of February 2024.

Pink Eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball.

Below is an explainer video on what is Pink Eye: