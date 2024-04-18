ActionSA vows to address in-sourcing of workers at eThekwini Metro

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ActionSA has vowed to speed up the in-sourcing of security guards and cleaners in the eThekwini Municipality in Durban.

The party kick-started it’s four-day electioneering trail in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party held a meeting with some of the security guards and cleaners who want to be in-sourced in the City of Durban.

The workers say they are pinning their hopes on ActionSA to end their exploitation.

They say private companies are not complying to the minimum wage.

“I believe that ActionSA will be able to resolve our challenges as security guards. In Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba was able to in-source security guards which eThekwini Municipality has failed to do.”

“We want ActionSA to intervene in private companies. These companies are exploiting us, they are not complying with the minimum wage. Some companies are paying people R300, some are paying people just above R2 000, with that money we are unable to support our families.”

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango says the party wants to restore the dignity of workers.

“We strongly believe in in-sourcing, we know that you can set up money or what to bring dignity. Because security guards and cleaners are being exploited by private companies. As we speak today, KwaZulu-Natal government says they have no money, so the companies that employ security guards and cleaners are not paying them salaries. As we speak, the health department, those in hospitals are not being paid. Public Works, if you go to uLundi Legislature. people are not being paid. The company will say they are waiting for the department to pay them. The department will say they have got no money.”