14 000 pink eye cases reported in KZN since January

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans, especially those living in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), are being urged to exercise careful eyecare to reduce the spread of conjunctivitis or pink eye.

KZN has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases since January, now peaking at around 14 000.

#PODCAST KwaZulu-Natal Health Department continue to warn residents of an outbreak of pink eye, particularly in eThekwini #sabcnews https://t.co/ElyizJ1et2 #sabckzn @salpatel786 — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) March 6, 2024

As many holidaymakers have now returned home after visiting KZN for the Easter weekend, there are fears that the infection may spread to other provinces.

Optometrist, Naeema Badat is urging people to take precautions.

“Bacterial conjunctivitis is usually associated with bacterial infection which can be coming from obviously things around you, common cold, flu and other sorts of bacteria. Important is to not touch your eyes with your hands, to try and reduce the risk of infection and spreading off the bacterial conjunctivitis. Very important once again is hygiene, so maintaining a good lid hygiene is important. During morning and evening, lid scrubs or wipes that you can once again get from a chemist or a pharmacy.”

Pink Eye | Over 13 000 cases recorded in KZN, fears of national spread: Rubeena Jadwat