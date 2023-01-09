City Power has expressed concern over multiple incidents of cable theft and vandalism in different parts of Johannesburg.

At least 17 cases have been recorded since Friday and some residents are still without power.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena says about eight of the incidents happened in the Roodepoort area, affecting Reef-haven, Princess, Glen Lea substation that feeds Fleurhof and surrounds, Florida substation feeding Florida Lake and Discovery among others.

“The problem of cable theft continues to be a sore point in our operations as it disrupts power supply to the customers. It’s the reason we were dealing with many outages throughout the weekend. We appeal to the residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious activities around the electricity infrastructure to the police. We appeal to the police to do more to assist with patrols in the hotspot areas and ensure the culprits are arrested and punished,” says Mangena.

