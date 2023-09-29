Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has emphasized that financial interests play a significant role in suspected political killings.

This statement comes in response to a recent report released by South African Police Minister Bheki Cele, which indicated that there have been a substantial number of political killings in the country.

According to the report, 31 councillors from the African National Congress (ANC), 14 from the IFP, four from the National Freedom Party (NFP), two from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and two from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) have been killed.

Hlabisa stressed that the police’s top priority should be to apprehend the individuals responsible for these suspected political killings. He highlighted that the IFP and the ANC, two predominantly black political parties, have won wards where the killings have occurred. In these areas, ward candidates often have the ability to control and influence tenders and protests, making financial interests a driving factor behind the violence.

To address this issue and put an end to the ongoing killings, Hlabisa urged law enforcement agencies to take swift action and bring those responsible to justice.

