The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to make sure that all police personnel found guilty of serious violent crimes are removed from the system.

Cele revealed in a written Parliamentary reply that about 7 000 SAPS members had been criminally charged for crimes such as murder, rape and robbery over the past five financial years.

The figure includes other offences such as trafficking, assault, theft and extortion. FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says the minister needs to crack the whip.

“The minister should act swiftly to ensure that criminals are removed from the police service and you cannot blame the public if they do not have trust in the South African Police Services. The minister must also clean up the South African Police Services to protect the honour of those members in the South African Police Services who have integrity and delivers services to the people of South Africa. There are too many bad apples and they must be removed, so that the public can regain the trust in the South African Police Services.”