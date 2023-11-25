Fatal shooting leaves mother dead, toddler wounded

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police are still searching for suspects following the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of her three-year-old son in Newclare, Johannesburg.

The two were attacked earlier in the week by two men who fled the scene after the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were attacked on the night of November 21, 2023, by two unidentified assailants who subsequently fled the scene.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and no one has been arrested as yet. Police investigations continue,” Nevhuhulwi said.