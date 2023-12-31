Fatal head-on collision claims six lives on N2 in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six people have died in a head-on collision on the N2 between Mthatha and Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that a Toyota Fortuner with 6 occupants collided with a Ford Kuga with 5 occupants.

Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says all five occupants of one vehicle died on the scene along with one from another vehicle.

He says a total of five people were rushed to hospital.

“It’s one of those accidents that talk to the issue of human behaviour as the condition of these vehicles is quite good and the condition of the road is fairly decent. It’s for that reason that the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha is constantly calling on us as road users to be extra vigilant at all times, to help avoid avoidable accidents like head-on collisions.”