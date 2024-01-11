Fatal collision claims five lives in Qumbu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A collision between two vehicles on the Sulenkama Road in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, has resulted in five fatalities and left ten others injured.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, involved a private vehicle with two occupants colliding with a fully loaded minibus.

According to reports, three women and two men, including the minibus driver, lost their lives on the scene. The injured occupants were transported to nearby hospitals.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Binqose says, “Yes, we can confirm this accident that has claimed five lives, a head-on collision involving a minibus taxi that was fully loaded and an SUV. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha, is extending his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing those in the hospital a speedy and full recovery…”

“This is a crash that has happened on one of the less busy roads in the province. It is for that reason that the MEC is constantly calling on road users to be extra vigilant at all times, as accidents can occur at any moment,” added Binqose.

Minister of Transport updates on festive season road statistics and safety awareness campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>