sabc-plus-logo

Home

Road fatalities show slight decline in South Africa’s festive season

  • Law enforcement officers check cars during a roadblock.
  • Image Credits :
  • Department of Transport
Reading Time: 2 minutes

The first three weeks of December have seen 717 road fatalities, according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

While this figure reflects a slight decline from the same period last year when 751 fatalities were recorded, road safety remains a critical concern.

Chikunga released provisional festive season road statistics today and provided a mid-term update on the country’s road safety awareness campaign.

The breakdown of fatalities by province is as follows:

Gauteng – 18

Limpopo – 88

Mpumalanga – 81

Western Cape – 76

Eastern Cape – 59

Free State – 49

North West – 37

Northern Cape – 16

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga releases provisional road statistics:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES