Road fatalities show slight decline in South Africa’s festive season

The first three weeks of December have seen 717 road fatalities, according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

While this figure reflects a slight decline from the same period last year when 751 fatalities were recorded, road safety remains a critical concern.

Chikunga released provisional festive season road statistics today and provided a mid-term update on the country’s road safety awareness campaign.

The breakdown of fatalities by province is as follows:

Gauteng – 18

Limpopo – 88

Mpumalanga – 81

Western Cape – 76

Eastern Cape – 59

Free State – 49

North West – 37

Northern Cape – 16

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga releases provisional road statistics:

Road crashes, their resultant losses of life or the very serious injuries sustained teach us valuable lessons about life;that the lives of others on the road matter & it is therefore important that we avoid reckless conduct on the road because our actions take away innocent lives pic.twitter.com/D9gmzwJJJD — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2023

Free State has recorded 49 fatalities which is 7.0 percent decrease compared to last year. North West has recorded 37 fatalities which is 17.8 percent decrease compared to last year. Northern Cape has recorded 16 fatalities which is 49.7 percent decrease compared to last year pic.twitter.com/DhF4qHso8W — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2023

Mpumalanga has recorded 81 fatalities which is a 6.6 percent increase compared to last year. Western Cape has recorded 76 fatalities which is 1.3 percent decrease compared to last year. Eastern Cape has recorded 59 fatalities which is 41.0 percent decrease compared to last year. pic.twitter.com/LAkQ3XvN7G — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2023

Gauteng has recorded 187 fatalities which is a 23.8 percent increase compared to last year. KZN has recorded 135 fatalities which is 6.3 percent decrease compared to last year. Limpopo has recorded 88 fatalities which is the same as the previous year pic.twitter.com/eHJTtaGK5r — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2023