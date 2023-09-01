Some families of the victims of the deadly fire in the Johannesburg CBD are still searching for their loved ones.
Modiba says, “From 9am to 3pm, families can be able to come through. The service will be opened as well this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be counselling services for bereaved families. Family members or relatives who wish to come and identify their loved ones, should have their original ID document and the ID of the deceased person or birth certificate. If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, an asylum seeker certificate.”
Additional reporting by Tshepo Phagane