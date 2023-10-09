Families of deceased SANDF soldiers to receive counselling: Premier 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Northern Cape Premier, Zamani Saul, says the province is ready to give the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) psycho-social support when families start the daunting task of identifying the bodies of their loved on Monday.

The six SANDF members died in a fire at the Lohatla Military Combat Training Centre on Friday.

The incident happened during training for force’s scheduled division-level exercise Vuk’uhlome next month.

Three other SANDF members are still in hospital after sustaining injuries.

In September, four soldiers died in a crash on their way to Lohatla for the same exercise.

Reports say the exercise will commence as scheduled despite the fatalities.

The premier’s media liaison officer Bronwyn Thomas-Abrahams says, ” The Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr. Zamani Saul has expressed sadness at the news of the devastating fire that broke out on 6 October 2023, at the South African Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) at Lohatla in the province that led to the tragic passing of six people and the hospitalisation of three people. On behalf of the provincial government, the Premier would like to express his most sincere condolences to the family, friends, minister of defence and military veterans. On behalf of the Provincial Government, the Premier would like to express his most sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

The SA Army Media Statement || Sunday, 08 October 2023 || The SA Army releases the names of the departed warriors who were victims of the fire that ripped across the Combat Training Centre on Friday, 06 October 2023. Media Statement by SA Army.#SANDF#SAArmy#RIPSASoldiers pic.twitter.com/4PvL5TWQzI — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) October 8, 2023