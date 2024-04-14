F4SD confident it will represent Limpopo after May elections

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has expressed confidence that it will be represented in the Limpopo legislature after the May 29 general elections. The Forum is contesting elections in six provinces and nationally in the upcoming polls.

F4SD had a voter recruitment drive in Mankweng outside Polokwane.

F4SD is an amalgamation of small parties that are mostly represented in various municipal councils across the country. In Limpopo, the Forum has councillors in municipalities like Letaba, Giyani, Lepelle Nkumpi and Molemole. Its provincial candidate is confident that they will leverage their presence in these municipalities to ascend to the provincial legislature.

F4SD Limpopo Premier Candidate, Johannes Mphahlele explains: “We are seven political parties in this arrangement, then we don’t doubt anything. Our people across the province are hands-on and telling people about this shortage of jobs like the discrimination when it comes to job restrictions, so this thing is very very important, the shortage of water.”

The F4SD believes its plans can resolve South Africa’s service delivery challenges.

F4SD Secretary General, Masego Kodisang says they are coming guns blazing.

“The name speaks for itself, we are the Forum 4 Service Delivery. We are a community movement which is 80% service delivery and 20% politics. To the people of Limpopo, we are saying as a Forum we are coming guns blazing, because we heard that Limpopo belongs to the ANC. We are saying how do you say Limpopo belongs to the ANC whilst people are sitting with unemployment and service delivery challenges especially water, water is life, if you don’t give people water why should you be proud that Limpopo belongs to the ANC.”

Some F4SD supporters who attended the campaign are hopeful that the party will bring about change.

Maite Mashatule says the community is tired of waiting for job opportunities.

“We are going to get services like jobs. They are going to deliver jobs and job opportunities not just to wait for jobs that we don’t know where they come from. We are going to create them, there are many business ideas.”

Another F4SD member, Mathule Mothapo, says government is not delivering services to the people.

“We believe now the problem is that the government is not delivering services to the people. They are only doing things for themselves so we are saying in terms of water provision in terms of quality education, everything that people need they must get that.”

The F4SD will contest the May 29th election in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, Northern Cape and North West.

