Forum For Service Delivery says it is ready to govern

The Forum for Service Delivery ((F4SD)) says it is ready to govern in six provinces, including North West, and have representation in the national legislature. The party held its manifesto launch at Verdwaal near Lichtenburg in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

It does not have representation at the national and provincial legislatures, but has councilors in some municipalities in the North West.

Founded in 2016, the F4SD cut its political teeth in the 2016 local government elections where it won several seats in municipalities.

It could not secure seats in the provincial and national legislatures in 2019. It is now optimistic of a good showing in the upcoming elections.

“We are contesting six provinces Free State, North West, Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape. We’ve worked the ground, and we promise that these 76 days left, we’re going to work the ground. We’re going to visit every house, we’re going to make sure that people have services,” says Dr Mbahare kekana, President: Forum for Service Delivery.

It still maintains it founding commitments of tackling water, sanitation and education challenges amongst others.

“We want people to get education. We want people to get 50% pass mark, not this thing of 30%. We will make sure that education becomes the centre,” Kekana adds.

Supporters and members are optimistic that the F4SD will turn the tide for them.

“The reason why I believe in Forum for Service Delivery, it is because it has set the record in Ditsobotla local municipality. This year, people were not getting salaries, but ever since we got the mayor in Ditsobotla…like, people got paid last month,” a supporter says.

“My expectation before the election, is for youth to vote because we’ve been complaining day in day out about lack of service delivery,” another supporter explains.

