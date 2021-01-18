Evictions have been taking place in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 100 families are homeless following an eviction on Monday morning in Klerksdorp in the North West.

The sheriff of the court accompanied by the police and an unidentified group of men demolished shacks in Jakaranda informal settlement.

Although homeless residents had received eviction letters earlier, they believe this is against the national lockdown and disaster management rules and regulations.

One of the people affected by the evictions explains what happened.

“At this level of the national lockdown, level three, with the president even announcing that there will be no evictions that will take place, but they did it anyway.”

“Our leadership tried to contact the relevant people to stop this eviction … nobody is listening to us. According to us this is an illegal eviction, we want to know what is the President saying about this when we are evicted in such a bad way,” she explains.

Mthatha evictions

Meanwhile, in October 2020, residents from North Crest, Fort Gale, Greenville and Park Homes in Mthatha were also up in arms over evictions from their homes.

They claimed they have occupied those houses for over 20-years.

They alleged to have been issued with summons to vacate or pay exorbitant amounts of money.

In the video below, Democratic Housing Tenants Association fights against evictions: