Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa says Eskom must urgently make important choices if the country’s energy crisis is to be addressed.

He was updating the media in Pretoria on his visits to Eskom power stations.

Ramakgopa who conducted site visits to 18 power stations last month says Eskom’s problems include the poor quality of coal and a lack of morale among its employees.

The Minister says the problems at Eskom are related to technical issues.

Eskom is implementing rolling blackouts, which have caused frustrations among South Africans and severely affected the economy.

